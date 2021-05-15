Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from April 18 through April 24.
• Robert Edward Adams II, 30, of Floresville was arrested April 22 on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
• Megan Mary Deleon, 24, of Runge was arrested April 19 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Elijah Lee Javon Deloach, 24, of Yorktown was arrested April 18 on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Michael David Doss, 28, of Yorktown was arrested April 23 on a charge of assault against family member.
• Cecilia Priscillian Gutierrez, 42, of Runge was arrested April 18 on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Jessica Lynn Hammer, 34, of Goliad was arrested April 24 on a charge of public intoxication.
• April Marie Murray, 42, of Kenedy was arrested April 22 on a charge of forgery of financial instrument.
• Jose Gutierrez Hernandez, 33, of Runge was arrested April 18 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury against family member.
• Daniel Ramon Soliz, 26, of Runge was arrested April 21 on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household member.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made four arrests from April 21 through April 27.
• Johnanna Huckstep, of Karnes City was arrested April 21 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Xavier Cruz Jimenez, of Lamesa was arrested April 23 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Daniella Rea Armendariz, of Kenedy was arrested April 23 on a charge of theft, prohibited substances or items in correctional facility.
• Elianna Mercedes Rosales, of Runge was arrested April 26 on a charge of interfering with public duties.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made seven arrests from April 9 through April 22.
• Justin Croft, 25, of Nixon was arrested April 9 on a charge of assault to family member.
• Leroy Vasquez, 31, of San Antonio was arrested April 10 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jesse Green, 28, of Karnes City was arrested April 10 on a charge of terroristic threat.
• Tabitha Hidalgo, 31, of Karnes City was arrested April 11 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Rolando Ortiz, 37, of Karnes City was arrested April 11 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Marisa Jaramillo, 42, of Kenedy was arrested April 11 on a charge of invalid license.
• Lucio Rangel, 45, of Harlingen was arrested April 15 on a charge of public intoxication.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.