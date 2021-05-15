Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from April 18 through April 24.

• Robert Edward Adams II, 30, of Floresville was arrested April 22 on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

• Megan Mary Deleon, 24, of Runge was arrested April 19 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.

• Elijah Lee Javon Deloach, 24, of Yorktown was arrested April 18 on a  charge of criminal mischief.

• Michael David Doss, 28, of Yorktown was arrested April 23 on a charge of assault against family member.

• Cecilia Priscillian Gutierrez, 42, of Runge was arrested April 18 on a charge of criminal mischief.

• Jessica Lynn Hammer, 34, of Goliad was arrested April 24 on a charge of public intoxication.

• April Marie Murray, 42, of Kenedy was arrested April 22 on a charge of forgery of financial instrument.

• Jose Gutierrez Hernandez, 33, of Runge was arrested April 18 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury against family member.

• Daniel Ramon Soliz, 26, of Runge was arrested April 21 on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household member.

Karnes City Police Department

The Karnes City Police Department made four arrests from April 21 through April 27.

• Johnanna Huckstep, of Karnes City was arrested April 21 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.

• Xavier Cruz Jimenez, of Lamesa was arrested April 23 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Daniella Rea Armendariz, of Kenedy was arrested April 23 on a charge of theft, prohibited substances or items in correctional facility.

• Elianna Mercedes Rosales, of Runge was arrested April 26 on a charge of interfering with public duties.

Kenedy Police Department

The Kenedy Police Department made seven arrests from April 9 through April 22.

• Justin Croft, 25, of Nixon was arrested April 9 on a charge of assault to family member.

• Leroy Vasquez, 31, of San Antonio was arrested April 10 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Jesse Green, 28, of Karnes City was arrested April 10 on a charge of terroristic threat.

• Tabitha Hidalgo, 31, of Karnes City was arrested April 11 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Rolando Ortiz, 37, of Karnes City was arrested April 11 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Marisa Jaramillo, 42, of Kenedy was arrested April 11 on a charge of invalid license.

• Lucio Rangel, 45, of Harlingen was arrested April 15 on a charge of public intoxication.

Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

