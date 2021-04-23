Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 10 arrests from March 28 through April 3.
• Brianna Fay Cox, 36, of Beeville was arrested March 29 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Haven Serenity DeLosSantos, 17, of Kenedy was arrested March 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Austin James Donnell, 27, of Covina, California, was arrested April 3 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Cody Nathaniel Garkkow, 35, of Lake Jackson was arrested April 3 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Branden Wayne Garrod, 42, was arrested March 30 on a charge of resisting arrest search or transport.
• Andres Ibarra, 27, of San Antonio was arrested March 31 on a charge Bexar County hold, sentenced Texas Department of Criminal Justice three years.
• Samantha Dru Stafford, 25, of Rockport was arrested March 28 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jimmy Dean Brown, 30, of Karnes City was arrested April 1 on charges of two counts of assault to a family/household member.
• Kevin Lee Hanner, 52, of Dowagiac, Michigan, was arrested March 31 on charges of 12 counts of out of state child sexual abuse.
• Ben Walter Reyes, 43, of Runge was arrested March 30 on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from March 31 through April 6.
• Kaleb Michael Hernandez of Kenedy was arrested March 31 on a charge of unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
• Jesse Bone Williams of Karnes City was arrested March 31 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Veronica Canales Rodriguez of Stockdale was arrested April 2 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Luis Edmundo Munoz of Kenedy was arrested April 3 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Dillion Scott Kotara of Nixon was arrested April 3 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Esteban Solis of Mission was arrested April 5 on a charge of assault.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made 13 arrests from March 25 through April 8.
• Jose Avina, 22, of Dallas was arrested March 26 on charges of evading arrest and drug possession.
• Margaret Gonzales, 31, of Kenedy was arrested March 29 on a charge of warrant reckless driving.
• Minnie Alcantar, 45, of Karnes City was arrested March 30 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Guy Perez, 20, of Kenedy was arrested March 31 on a charge of warrant for evading arrest.
• Zavier Boudreaux, 23, of San Antonio was arrested March 31 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Teresa Villanueva, 53 of Kenedy was arrested April 1 on a charge of drug possession.
• Manuel Hernandez, 41, of Kenedy was arrested April 1 on a charge of drug possession.
• Jon Perales, 32, of Houston was arrested April 4 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Lionel Pena, 36, of Kenedy was arrested April 6 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Joey Ramon, 33, of Austin was arrested April 6 on a charge of drug possession.
• Manuel Tovar, 28, of Houston was arrested April 7 on a charge of drug possession.
• Marcus Harrell, 37, of Houston was arrested April 7 on a charge of drug possession.
• Daniella Armendariz, 36, of Karnes City was arrested April 7 on a charge of warrant for forgery.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.