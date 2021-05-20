Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests from April 25 through May 1.
• Anthony Lee Alvarado, 32, of Kenedy was arrested April 26 on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Hector Rene Villarreal, 39, of Alice was arrested April 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made two arrests from April 28 through May 4.
• Nicholas Aaron Cooper, of Karnes City was arrested May 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Quanisha Shnae Holmes, of Houston was arrested May 1 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made nine arrests from April 23 through May 6.
• Elisa Salinas, 31, of Kenedy was arrested April 23 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• David Prieto, 32, of Kenedy was arrested April 23 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Dovie Castillo, 39, of Kenedy was arrested April 25 on a charge of assault on a family member.
• Luke Lopez, 18, of Kenedy was arrested April 29 on charges of trespassing and drug possession.
• Elmorris Foley, 40, of Bridgeport was arrested May 1 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Jose Fuentes, 37, of Houston was arrested May 2 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Jason Garcia, 37, of Falls City was arrested May 3 on a charge of drug possession.
• Jovan Delagarza, 39, of Kenedy was arrested May 3 on a charge of drug possession.
• William Eaton, 32, of Kenedy was arrested May 4 on a charge of drug possession.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.