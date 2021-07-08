Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests from June 13 through June 19.
• Charles Jesse Aleman, 37, of Hutto was arrested June 16 on a charge of reckless driving.
• Shania Burris, 18, of Kenedy was arrested June 14 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Michael Garcia, 51, of Runge was arrested June 14 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, disregard stop sign, two counts of violating promise to appear, driving while license suspended, no insurance.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Karnes City was arrested June 14 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Karnes City was arrested June 16 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Brett Ashley McDonald, 46, of Kenedy was arrested June 18 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Simon Moya, 22, of Mathis was arrested June 19 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Julissa Michelle, 19, of Kenedy was arrested June 16 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and interfering with public duties.
• Randy Torres, 18, of Kenedy was arrested June 18 on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Larry Christopher Williams, 41, of Kenedy was arrested June 17 on charges of two counts of manufacture or deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Reyna, 49, of Kenedy was arrested June 18 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous conviction, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from June 16 through June 22.
• Daniel Briones of San Antonio was arrested June 16 on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
• Anthony Phillip Cruz of Karnes City was arrested June 17 on a charge of terroristic threat.
• George Urrutia of Karnes City was arrested June 18 on charges of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.
• Anita Deluna of Runge was arrested June 19 on charges of public intoxication and outstanding warrants.
• Dristian Zavier Guzman of Karnes City was arrested June 22 on charges of possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.
• Areona Railyn Guzman of Karnes City was arrested June 22 on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.