Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 20 arrests from May 16 through May 22.
• Maria Rodriguez Broadnax, 72, of Kenedy was arrested May 17 on charges of keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Ernesto David Cano, 36, of Kenedy was arrested May 20 on charges gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, and speeding.
• Brian Matthew Carroll, 36, of Karnes City was arrested May 18 on a charge of theft of services.
• Joseph Cemer, 54, of San Antonio was arrested May 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Juventino Deleon, 54, was arrested May 20 on a charge of gambling promotion.
• Juventino Deleon, 54, was arrested May 21 on charges of keeping a gambling place and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Esther M Gonzalez, 30, of Karnes City was arrested May 20 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, no drivers license, and failure to appear.
• Ellis Douglas Johnson Jr., 25, of Corpus Christi was arrested May 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
•Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Deer Park was arrested May 17 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Jerry Lee Medina, 48, of Runge was arrested May 20 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, speeding, ride not secured by safety belt - driver, and failure to appear traffic.
• Ricardo Moreno, 29, was arrested May 21 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Ryan Allen Olivarez, 28, of Kenedy was arrested May 16 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Mark Anthony Salazar, 43, of Karnes City was arrested May 20 on charges of speeding, two counts of no drivers license, and two counts of failure to appear.
• Ninfa Lee Sanders, 34, of Kenedy was arrested May 20 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• David R Segura Jr., 45, of Karnes City was arrested May 21 on a charge of violation of a protective order.
• Caliann Robin Spears, 35, of Hobson was arrested May 20 on a charge of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense.
•Joes Villanueva, 40, of Runge was arrested May 20 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• William Danny Wilkinson, 63, of Falls City was arrested May 17 on charges of disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
• Moonic Texana Williams, 42, of Kenedy was arrested May 17 on charges of keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Jonathan Brandon Hart, 19, of Kenedy was arrested May 16 on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made one arrest from May 19 through May 25.
• Clarisa Marie Pesina, of Karnes City was arrested May 19 on a charge of assault - impeding breath/circulation.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.