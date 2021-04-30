Karnes County Sheriff’s Office

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests from April 4 through April 10.

• Daniella Rea Armendariz, 37, of Kenedy was arrested April 10 on a charge of fraud use/possession identifying information.

• Jeremiah Barrientez, 44, of Kenedy was arrested April 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

• Tyler Reynolds, 25, of Nordheim was arrested April 10 on  charges of burglary of habitation and assault to a family/household member impeding breathing.

• Joe Anthony Delossantos, 32, of Runge was arrested April 9 on  charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired vehicle registration, violate promise to appear, failure to appear traffic, and display expired license plate.

• Jeremy Marvin Muecke, 41, was arrested April 7 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Karnes City Police Department

The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from April 7 through April 13.

• Mary Ann Ruiz, of Dallas was arrested April 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Isaac Osiel Vawsquez, of Rio Grande City was arrested April 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

• Darryl Markus Villanueva, of Karnes City was arrested April 8 on a charge of public intoxication.

• William Benjamin Morin, of Karnes City was arrested April 10 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Margaret Shai Gonzales, of Karnes City was arrested April 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Jennifer Jynn Jonas, of Karnes City was arrested April 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

