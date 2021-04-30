Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests from April 4 through April 10.
• Daniella Rea Armendariz, 37, of Kenedy was arrested April 10 on a charge of fraud use/possession identifying information.
• Jeremiah Barrientez, 44, of Kenedy was arrested April 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Tyler Reynolds, 25, of Nordheim was arrested April 10 on charges of burglary of habitation and assault to a family/household member impeding breathing.
• Joe Anthony Delossantos, 32, of Runge was arrested April 9 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired vehicle registration, violate promise to appear, failure to appear traffic, and display expired license plate.
• Jeremy Marvin Muecke, 41, was arrested April 7 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from April 7 through April 13.
• Mary Ann Ruiz, of Dallas was arrested April 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Isaac Osiel Vawsquez, of Rio Grande City was arrested April 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Darryl Markus Villanueva, of Karnes City was arrested April 8 on a charge of public intoxication.
• William Benjamin Morin, of Karnes City was arrested April 10 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Margaret Shai Gonzales, of Karnes City was arrested April 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jennifer Jynn Jonas, of Karnes City was arrested April 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.