Karnes County baseball finished up regular season play on or before Friday, April 29, with Falls City, Kenedy and Runge all heading to the playoffs.
Falls City
After defeating Charlotte in their final home district game of the 2022 season, the Beavers were scheduled to go up against Harper in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A Region 2 and 4 playoffs.
Kenedy
The Kenedy Lions defeated Taft in their final home game of the season, on Friday, April 29, winning 8-5, with Joshua Suarez leading the night with three runs from four times at bat and Efrain Ozuna following suit with two runs from three times at bat with three RBIs.
The Lions were scheduled to play their bi-district game against Kaufer on Friday, May 6.
Runge
After a rough season, the Yellowjackets made it into the bi-district round, scheduled to face off against Benavides in a home game on Friday, May 6.
