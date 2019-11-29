BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College Beeville recently the Annual Student Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The ceremony was hosted in honor to recognize students for their scholastic achievements in their academic and/or workforce courses. The following student from the area received recognition for their academic excellence during the fall 2020 semester:

Beeville

Norma  Cuellar – High Academic Achievement Award Art

Thiago Do Rego Santos – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology

Sara Dove – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Roxanna Ferrer – High Academic Achievement Award Spanish

Sarah Gamboa – Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art

Sarah  Gamboa – High Academic Achievement Award Sociology

Chad Garcia – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Christella Garza – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology

Julietta Johnson – High Academic Achievement Award Art; Outstanding  Aachievement Early Development and Education; Outstanding  Achievement Early Development and Education; Outstanding  Achievement Learning Frameworks

Anna Herschberger – Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art

Gracie Sparks – Academic Excellence English

Ashley Tapia – High Academic Achievement Award Art

San Juanita Maldonado – Outstanding  Achievement Early Development and Education

Leah Malone – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology

Samantha Manzano – High Academic Achievement Award Art

Amaris Martin – Academic Excellence English

K’Lynn  Martinez – Student Organization Award

Jaden Enriquez – Creative Programming Award Computer Programming

Allyssa Escamilla – High Academic Achievement Award Art

Aneth Jimenez – Student Organization Award

San Juanita Maldonado – High Academic Achievement Award Art

Ross Murphy – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Isabel Olivarez – Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art; Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art

Lucas Paixao – High Academic Achievement Award Kinesiology

Edward M. Puente – Library Student Award

Donal Rahill – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Rachelle R. Rivas – Commitment to Excellence – College Algebra Mathematics

Gunner Valadez – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology

Joie Wilson – High Academic Achievement Award Art

George West

Ashley Geffert – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Anita Townsend – High Academic Achievement Award Biology; High Academic Achievement Award Art; High Academic Achievement Award Economics

Gillett

 Jacob Patton – High Academic Achievement Award Kinesiology

Karnes City

Ashley Banda – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Kinley Liska – Academic Excellence English; Outstanding Achievement – College Algebra Video – Conferencing  Mathematics

Mathis

Lori Gutierrez – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Janice Rivas – Outstanding Student  Business Technology; Outstanding Student  Business Technology; Outstanding Student  Business Technology

Pettus

Neil  Huskey – High Academic Achievement Award Kinesiology

Skidmore

Grady Besancon – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Christopher Cano – Volunteer Service Award

Cristela Rodriguez – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology; High Academic Achievement Award Art

Jose Valencia –Castillo – Outstanding Achievement – College Algebra Mathematics

Sinton

Destiny Escamilla – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology

Kayla Nieto – High Academic Achievement Award Art

Emma Ramirez – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Franscisca  Ramos – Outstanding Work Study

Martina  Ramos – Outstanding Work Study

Taft

Tracy Espinoza – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Three Rivers

Isabella Dzuik – Outstanding Achievement – College Algebra Mathematics

Lainie Lopez – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

Woodsboro

Kourtney Morgan – High Academic Achievement Award Biology

All photos from the awards banquet will be posted on the college’s Facebook page.

CBC is an Achieving the Dream community college with a main campus located in Beeville, along with sites in Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton. 

All CBC locations offer a variety of workforce and academic courses. 

For more information about the courses that are available at CBC, visit www.coastalbend.edu.