BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College Beeville recently the Annual Student Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The ceremony was hosted in honor to recognize students for their scholastic achievements in their academic and/or workforce courses. The following student from the area received recognition for their academic excellence during the fall 2020 semester:
Beeville
Norma Cuellar – High Academic Achievement Award Art
Thiago Do Rego Santos – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology
Sara Dove – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Roxanna Ferrer – High Academic Achievement Award Spanish
Sarah Gamboa – Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art
Sarah Gamboa – High Academic Achievement Award Sociology
Chad Garcia – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Christella Garza – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology
Julietta Johnson – High Academic Achievement Award Art; Outstanding Aachievement Early Development and Education; Outstanding Achievement Early Development and Education; Outstanding Achievement Learning Frameworks
Anna Herschberger – Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art
Gracie Sparks – Academic Excellence English
Ashley Tapia – High Academic Achievement Award Art
San Juanita Maldonado – Outstanding Achievement Early Development and Education
Leah Malone – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology
Samantha Manzano – High Academic Achievement Award Art
Amaris Martin – Academic Excellence English
K’Lynn Martinez – Student Organization Award
Jaden Enriquez – Creative Programming Award Computer Programming
Allyssa Escamilla – High Academic Achievement Award Art
Aneth Jimenez – Student Organization Award
San Juanita Maldonado – High Academic Achievement Award Art
Ross Murphy – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Isabel Olivarez – Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art; Outstanding achievement in the Visual Arts Art
Lucas Paixao – High Academic Achievement Award Kinesiology
Edward M. Puente – Library Student Award
Donal Rahill – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Rachelle R. Rivas – Commitment to Excellence – College Algebra Mathematics
Gunner Valadez – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology
Joie Wilson – High Academic Achievement Award Art
George West
Ashley Geffert – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Anita Townsend – High Academic Achievement Award Biology; High Academic Achievement Award Art; High Academic Achievement Award Economics
Gillett
Jacob Patton – High Academic Achievement Award Kinesiology
Karnes City
Ashley Banda – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Kinley Liska – Academic Excellence English; Outstanding Achievement – College Algebra Video – Conferencing Mathematics
Mathis
Lori Gutierrez – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Janice Rivas – Outstanding Student Business Technology; Outstanding Student Business Technology; Outstanding Student Business Technology
Pettus
Neil Huskey – High Academic Achievement Award Kinesiology
Skidmore
Grady Besancon – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Christopher Cano – Volunteer Service Award
Cristela Rodriguez – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology; High Academic Achievement Award Art
Jose Valencia –Castillo – Outstanding Achievement – College Algebra Mathematics
Sinton
Destiny Escamilla – High Academic Achievement Award Psychology
Kayla Nieto – High Academic Achievement Award Art
Emma Ramirez – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Franscisca Ramos – Outstanding Work Study
Martina Ramos – Outstanding Work Study
Taft
Tracy Espinoza – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Three Rivers
Isabella Dzuik – Outstanding Achievement – College Algebra Mathematics
Lainie Lopez – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
Woodsboro
Kourtney Morgan – High Academic Achievement Award Biology
All photos from the awards banquet will be posted on the college’s Facebook page.
CBC is an Achieving the Dream community college with a main campus located in Beeville, along with sites in Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.
All CBC locations offer a variety of workforce and academic courses.
For more information about the courses that are available at CBC, visit www.coastalbend.edu.