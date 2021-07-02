Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made 30 arrests from May 30 through June 12.
• Lauren Jacquelyn Berube, 23, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested May 30 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Noe Zuniga Estrada, 55, was arrested May 30 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Jacob Harzbecker, 30, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, was arrested May 30 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Derick Johnson, 24, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, was arrested May 30 on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Jose Naranjo Jr., 36, of Kenedy was arrested June 5 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Sara Rodriguez, 45, of Kenedy was arrested June 5 on charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place and possession of gambling device/equipment.
• Prudencio Sifuentes Jr., 52, of Kenedy was arrested May 30 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
• Caliann Robin Spears, 35, of Hobson was arrested June 3 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Joshua Ryan Briones, 34, of Runge was arrested May 30 on a charge of assault to family/household member.
• Adolfo Gonzales, 37, of Corpus Christi was arrested June 1 on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Benito Ramirez, 31, of Victoria was arrested June 2 on charges of evading arrest detention with previous conviction and burglary of a building.
• Sebastian Salas, 28, of Kenedy was arrested May 30 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport, failure to identify fugitive, five counts of surrender of surety and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Joseph Powell Thompson Jr., 36, of San Antonio was arrested June 4 on charges of possession of marijuana and assault to a public servant.
• Jacob Tristan Guerra, 24, of Runge was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Jacob Tristan Guerra, 24, of Runge was arrested June 11 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Douglas Reid Herbert, 48, of Alvarado was arrested June 11 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• James Brian Hernandez, 40, of Runge was arrested June 12 on charges of burglary of habitation and display expired license plate.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Deer Park was arrested June 7 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Adam Luna, 47, of Pleasanton was arrested June 10 on a charge of assault of family/household member.
• Dominic Domingo Madrigal, 20, of Kenedy was arrested June 10 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Lexis Oshquina Maxwell, 23, of Austin was arrested June 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Robert May Jr., 44, of Kenedy was arrested June 9 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Chuck Modesto Mireles, 48, of Yorktown was arrested June 11 on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
• Tyler Reynolds, 25, of Nordheim was arrested June 10 on charges of criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Miguel Angel Robles, 27, of Corpus Christi was arrested June 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Kathryn Ann Ureste, 37, of Bloomington was arrested June 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Darryl Marcus Villanueva, 26, of Karnes City was arrested June 7 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Ninfa Villarreal, 22, of Pettus was arrested June 7 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Gary Lane Lanford, 43, of Floresville was arrested June 6 on a charge of theft of property.
• Sebastian Salas, 28, of Kenedy was arrested June 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made eight arrests from June 2 through June 15.
• Angel Ray Tyron, of Karnes City was arrested June 7 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Elmorris Foley III, of Bridgeport was arrested June 9 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Alejandro Ibarra, of Pharr was arrested June 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Elmorris Foley III, of Bridgeport was arrested June 12 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Jason Gomez Jr., of Karnes City was arrested June 12 for warrants out of jurisdiction.
• John Anthony Chavez, of Browsville was arrested June 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Juan Olveda Estrada, of Kenedy was arrested June 13 for warrants out of jurisdiction.
• Terrance Benton, of Karnes City was arrested June 14 for warrants out of jurisdiction.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made seven arrests from June 4 through June 16.
• Julie Estrada, 48, of Kenedy was arrested June 4 on a charge of suspended license.
• Jose Naranjo Jr., 36, of Kenedy was arrested June 5 on an assault warrant.
• River Reyes, 23, of Kenedy was arrested June 9 on warrants and possession of marijuana.
• Chris Soliz, 60, of Kenedy was arrested June 10 on a charge of warrant arrest.
• Jonathan Lopez, 38, of Kenedy was arrested June 10 on a charge of marihuana possession.
• Andrew Lopez, 32, of Kenedy was arrested June 10 on a charge of drug possession.
• Kevin Gustafson, 36, of Kenedy was arrested June 10 on a charge of drug possession.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.