The city of Kenedy is in a strong financial position, with enough cash reserves set aside to meet its obligations in the event of an emergency, according to an audit report presented by Donald L. Allman, a certified public accountant based in Georgetown.
“You have a good amount of money set aside in your general fund,” Allman told the Kenedy City Council during a recent council meeting. “You are in very, very good shape (financially).”
He said the city has total cash reserves of $9,919,000 which doesn’t include an additional $12 million in restricted cash flow accounts.
“You have well over $20 million in cash set aside, and the general rule of thumb is to have at least three months for reserves set aside to cover expenses,” Allman said. He added that the city of Kenedy could easily meet those obligations.
“Y’all have definitely been doing a great job for a long time,” he said.
Allman also gave a report on a forensic audit of the Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department.
One thing he recommended was more documentation by the department in detailing the money it receives and its expenditures.
Allman was asked about the city’s credit rating, and he said that information would be available from those who manage the city’s investments.
“I would be amazed if y’all were anything other than A plus,” he said.
In other action, City Manager William Linn asked the council for adjustments to the city’s mid-year budget, which the council approved.
“At the end of the day the 30,000 foot view to you is do the revenues and expenses zero out?” Linn said. “That’s important. When you’re trying to run a municipality or any business you need to make sure your line items are as close in line as possible.”
One area that needed to be addressed was a lack of funding budgeted for park utilities.
“We had a typographical error when we did the budget,” Linn said. “Instead of $50,000 funding that account we funded it with $5,000, which is way, way low. So that’s one of the adjustments we made. We’re bringing it back up to speed.”
Linn said if accounts are not being used or there were surpluses in some of them, that money needed to be transferred to more active accounts.
“We’re moving it over so the accounts are not just sitting (unused),” he said. “There’s just a lot of little things. Some of them are very small like $100, and some of them are pretty large like the street sweeper (account) of over $200,000.
“At the end of the day, we’re moving just under $700,000 between the accounts from where we need to increase from where we’re taking from. This does balance out.”
Regarding the street sweeper, Linn said the best option was a discounted machine from Timco.
“They did give us an excellent discount – we’re looking at $187,000, and it won’t require a (commercial driver’s license to operate),” he said.
Joe Hernandez, the director of streets and parks for the city, said he will arrange for two city employees to be trained using the street sweeper.
