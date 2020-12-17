Salaries for Live Oak County Auditor’s Office employees, as well as for district court reporters serving the county, were set during a special meeting held recently in the district courtroom.
County auditor Natalie Cooper will earn a salary of $92,528, plus an annual phone allowance of $1,200.
Cooper was named county auditor in March following the resignation of Tragina Smith, and she came highly recommended for the position, said 36th District Judge Starr Bauer, who added that she is thrilled to have someone with Cooper’s experience, skill and dedication serving Live Oak County.
Unlike most county employees, who are appointed by the commissioners court, county auditors are appointed by district judges to ensure autonomy and to have a system of checks and balances in oversight of county finances. District judges for the area, in addition to Bauer, are 343rd District Judge Janna Whatley and 156th District Judge Patrick Flanigan.
A certified public accountant and graduate of Texas A&M University, Cooper previously worked for Holtzman Partners LLP in Austin from March 2011 to August 2019, and among her roles was helping to serve the needs of a Fortune 500 company.
“She is very excited to be here and is highly qualified for this position,” Bauer said. “We were very happy to get her. It’s not always easy to get people of her ability to come to a rural area, but she is excited to have the opportunity to live and work here, and we are thankful for that.”
Other salaries set for the county auditor’s office include:
• Assistant auditor Melissa Soliz, $48,550.27
• Assistant auditor Grace Rodriguez, $44,551.75
• Assistant auditor Rosa Guajardo, $42,725.13
• Assistant auditor Cheryl Ybanez, $42,725.13
• Part-time employee Liz Riojas, $23,191.07
The salaries of four district court reporters are shared by Aransas, Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio County.
Those court reporters salaries were each set at $81,529, an increase of 0.62 percent from the previous year. The court reports are: Kori Hosek, Jennifer Hill, Sarah Riemenschneider and Lisa Riley.
