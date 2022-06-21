The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held its monthly meeting Thursday, June 2, at Barth’s Restaurant. Eighteen members and one guest were present.
President Laura Gamez called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. Monthly reports were presented by auxiliary officers and standing and appointed committee members.
The gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday and Friday. A wide variety of items are available.
Barbara Gilley, gift shop buyer, reported that new items have been received and stocked on the gift shop shelves.
New merchandise includes purses, crosses and decorative and inspirational items.
Members Kathy Quintero and Sandy Satterfield displayed two new quilts that will be raffled in the upcoming months.
Quintero has created an ensemble which includes a queen size quilt, two pillows, pillow cases and shams.
Satterfield has made a lap quilt featuring an embroidered applique ‘Baltimore Flowers’ motif.
More details will be announced as they are finalized.
June is the month in which Auxiliary members honor the OKMH board members and executive staff for their support throughout the years.
At the adjournment of the meeting, members hosted board and executive staff members to a luncheon.
Board members present were Richard Robinson, David Purser, Gretchen Dupnik, as well as CEODavid Lee and Christina Benevides, director of employee relations.
The next business meeting will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, in the hospital community room.
Information submitted by Sandy Hunt, OKMHA