As the new school year inches closer to the first bell, the Karnes City ISD announced it will provide school supplies for all enrolled students for 2022-2023 free of charge.
Students will continue to enjoy free lunch, according, to district officials. The dress code for students remains unchanged.
The first day of school for the Karnes City district is Aug. 8. Staff days are Aug. 2-5.
There is also a meeting scheduled for parents of football players to be held Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. in the KCISD Performing Arts Center.
The Kenedy ISD will have students returning on Monday, Aug. 15. New teacher orientation and work day is Monday, Aug. 1.
Staff development days are Aug. 2-5 and from Aug. 8-11. A teacher work day is Aug. 12. The Kenedy district will also be providing school supplies for its students for the 2022-2023 school year.
A KES Meet the Teacher Night is set from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Kenedy ISD is also sponsoring a Back to School Bash from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Escondido Creek Parkway, 208 N. Sunset Strip, Kenedy. Sponsors include the San Antonio River Authority.
Teachers in Karnes County may bring their teaching identification to the Karnes County Christian Thrift Center located at 110 N. 2nd St. in Kennedy and receive a $10 credit toward items purchased through Sept. 30. The store features items that include clothing and household goods.
Runge ISD has its first day of classes on Aug. 15. New employee training is Aug. 1-3 and staff work days are Aug. 4-5.
In-service days are Aug. 8-12.
