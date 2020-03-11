KARNES COUNTY – Several locals were elected to move on after the Primary Election March 3.
Republican Tammy Braudaway won the primary candidacy for County Tax Assessor-Collector with 73 percent of the votes (1,266 total) as Justin Meyer had 468 total votes.
“I’m very excited,” Braudaway said.
“People have been coming up to me and congratulating me since the election. I have the rest of the year to learn from Brenda and I’m waiting for January.”
In an unopposed campaign, incumbent County Attorney Jennifer Dillingham had 1,479 total votes.
Incumbent Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva ran unopposed for the Democratic party earning 601 total votes.
Gregory Merkert was the lone Republican and had 1,058 total votes.
For County Commissioner Precinct 1, incumbent Republican Shelby Dupnik had 259 total votes while opponent Tommy Shockome finished with 200 total votes.
“My opponent worked very hard and I take my hat off to him,” Dupnik said.
“I am humbled to say the least. Since I was first elected I have tried to do the right thing for Karnes County and various departments. I plan to work the next four years dealing with transportation, infrastructure, local city governments, public safety and other county governments.”
The lone Republican candidate for county commissioner Precinct 3 James Rosales had 307 total votes.
For the same position, Democrat Mary Lozano had 147 total votes.
Four precincts for constables were open with Precinct 1 Republican Dennis Fenner finishing with 404 total votes.
Constable Precinct 2 Republican Donald Hona had 556 total votes.
Constable Precinct 3 had the most candidates from both parties run with four vying for the position.
Republican David Kunachik won with 272 total votes against opponent David Morin with 117 total votes.
Democrat Felix Casanova won with 115 total votes against opponent Fernando Martinez with 72 votes.
Incumbent Republican District Attorney, 81st Judicial District, Audrey Gossett Louis had 1,439 votes.
The total number of voters were 2,457 out of 8,097 registered voters for 30.34 percent turnout.