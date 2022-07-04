Noting that hearts were heavy, local restauranteurs Candace May and Melanie Ferguson announced the closing of Barth’s Restaurant, Kenedy, with the last day scheduled for Thursday, June 30.
“After 25 amazing years of serving the community, the decision to close Barth’s and sell the building was not taken lightly,” the owners stated in a brief letter.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time in the restaurant business and as we approach retirement, we are excited to explore other interests.”
In their announcement, both May and Ferguson thanked their employees and loyal customers.