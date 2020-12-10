Beavers battle on, defeat Cougars

In the cold December air of Battlin’ Billie Stadium in Fredricksburg, Falls City faced the evenly-matched Christoval Cougars for a trip to the 2A Division II State Semifinals.
By night’s end, the Beavers withstood the Cougars’ onslaught and claimed a 27-18 victory.
The win marked Falls City’s third straight Region IV title, and third straight berth in the Semifinals.
The Beavers struck the first blow with a first quarter touchdown run and extra point kick by Luke Shaffer. Shaffer was 3-of-4 on extra point tries in the game.
Christoval countered early in the second quarter, but missed the extra point. That left Falls City up 7-6.
After that, both teams scored one more time each in the second quarter. Falls City led 14-12 at the break.
The Beavers used their option offense to control the ball for most of the second half, which kept the Cougars at arm’s length.
Both teams scored once in the third quarter, which put the tally at 20-18 heading into the final frame.
The Beavers scored one final touchdown in the fourth quarter, and recovered a Christoval fumble late in the game to seal the deal. The fumble was forced by Shaffer, and recovered by Cayden Moy.
According to stats provided by the FCISD coaching staff, the Beavers gained 239 rushing yards over 46 carries.
Cole Thomas led the charge with 88 of those yards. Grant Jendrusch scored two rushing touchdowns, and Shaffer had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown, which was caught by Wesley Molina on a 26-yards strike.
On defense, Cody Arrisola led FC with 11 total tackles, including one for a loss. Jendrusch added nine tackles, plus seven tackles each were recorded by Jacob and Alex Hofauer, and Tristan Niedenberger.
The Beavers (11-2) will face a familiar foe in the state semifinals; the 13-0 Mart Panthers. The game will take place at The Pfield in Pflugerville, with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The winner will face the winner of Wellington vs. Windthorst for the 2A Division II State Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.