Beavers end season in state semifinals

At The Pfield in Pflugerville, the Falls City Beavers took on the Mart Panthers for the third consecutive year, and the second year at the exact same venue.
But, the third verse was the same as the first and second.
Though the Beavers fought tenaciously, the Panthers defeated Falls City once again, 48-21.
“Unfortunately, just ran into Mart at this point,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff after the game. “We just didn’t make enough plays in the first half, or they made more plays than us.
“But, I’m really proud of these kids.”
The three-time defending state champion Panthers led 27-7 at halftime, with the Beavers getting their first score in the second quarter.
That was on a 1-yard touchdown run by Grant Jendrusch, with Luke Shaffer kicking the PAT. Shaffer was 3-for-3 on extra points in the game.
Though the Beavers did not get much closer, they scored twice more in the second half.
Jendrusch scored his second rushing touchdown in the third quarter, on another 1-yard run. The final touchdown for the Beavers’ 2020 season took place in the fourth quarter, on a 30-yard pass from Shaffer to Wesley Molina.
The Beavers gained 130 rushing yards, and had 154 passing yards. Jendrusch led FC’s rushers with 46 yards on 12 carries, and Shaffer was 6-of-11 on passing attempts.
By comparison, Mart had 211 passing yards, and 241 rushing yards. Roddrell Freeman was 7-of-8 passing, and rushed 22 times for 135 yards. Freeman contributed to six of Mart’s seven touchdowns.
Falls City finished the 2020 season at 11-3 overall.
“It just speaks volumes about our community and our school and our kids,” Kirchhoff said about the Beavers third straight trip to the state semifinals. “They’re committed to excellence. They have a high expectation level.”
It was Kirchhoff’s first season back at the helm in Falls City, where he coached from 1996 through 2011.
“It’s been great getting back. It’s home for me,” he said. “To come back and work with this group of kids has just been a blessing.”
The process of returning to the semifinals for a fourth straight year begins now, the coach said.
“We heal up first. We’ve already focused in on some things that we think we have to improve. We’ll get into the offseason and we’ll get stronger and quicker.”