Bench donated to Escondido park

Mayor Joe Baker, Pamela Baker and family of Kenedy and Jay C. Baker, Denise Baker and family of Austin recently donated a park bench for the splash pad in the Escondido Creek Parkway, Karnes County’s new nature park.
The Bakers are honoring their parents, Jay E. Baker and Lois Baker of Kenedy with their name on a leaf plaque on the tree of life on the honor wall.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the San Antonio River Authority was Gaylor Oehlke, a member of the SARA Board of Directors and chairman of the Escondido Creek Parkway Oversight Committee.
“Serving and supporting the community is what the Baker Family has done for many years,” Oehlke said. “They have lived in Karnes County for seven generations with early beginnings in Choate where they operated the Baker’s Store for over 60 years.
“The Bakers enjoy nature and the San Antonio River with its tributary, the Escondido Creek, and wanted to give back. Their continuous support of the Escondido Creek Parkway is appreciated.”
Submitted by Kathy Oehlke