In an effort to alleviate the nationwide infant formula shortages that have plagued the country for the past several months, President Joe Biden recently invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950.
Shortly before the presidents’ action, he had taken ire from several opponents for what appeared to be a lagging response to the crisis, Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28), a conservative democrat, among them.
“The current supply chain shortage of baby formula disproportionately affects women and children from underserved communities: about half of infant formula sold nationwide is purchased with WIC (Women, Infant and Children) benefits, which restrict the types of formulas that recipients can buy,” Cuellar had said at the time. “I know that this shortage is also disproportionately affecting families in Texas-28. That is why, at the federal level, we must act,” said Congressman Cuellar, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.
Along with urging the president to invoke the Defense Production Act, the House also passed the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022 (HR 7790), providing $28 million in emergency funding to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While addressing the current situation, the funding would also allow officials to identify steps to prevent similar crises in the future.
Currently, HR 7790 has been passed to the Senate, where it awaits approval.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•