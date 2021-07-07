For the first time in 16 months, area seniors were able to gather and enjoy a day of fellowship and bingo during a Senior Activity Day event at the Columbus Club in Karnes City, and monthly events are scheduled to continue.
The event is co-sponsored by the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Club, and a monthly host provides snacks, drinks and prizes for participants. The monthly sponsor for June was Home Away From Home Adult Daycare in Karnes City.
“This is wonderful to be able to get together again and have something like this to look forward to and enjoy,” said Maggie Ybarra, who attended the event with her husband, Claro. The Ybarras drove in from Fashing, a small community in Atascosa County. “We were stuck at home for so long and bored. This saves us and gives us something fun to do. We really enjoy it.”
Three friends – Katharyn Moczygemba of Falls City, Virginia Morales of Karnes City and Erna Mae Pfeil of Karnes City, sitting at the same table, were able to celebrate bingo victories at the same time.
“I love getting out amongst friends – associating and not being cooped up at home,” Pfeil said.
“Yes, just seeing people again and visiting with our friends,” Moczygemba said.
“It’s really great to be back here with friends,” Morales added.
Also the caller for the event, Pam Akins, and employee of Texas Home Health Hospice, walked around the meeting room reading off the numbers, more than 60 seniors and a few family members eagerly adjusted their bingo cards in hopes of filling them in and winning a prize.
Those prizes included small items that could be used around the home, such as aluminum foil, paper towels and paper plates, soap and tissues. There were also a variety of snacks available, such as a jar of peanuts and packages of cookies.
At the end of the event, drawings were given for door prizes that included packages of soaps and hand sanitizers or walking sticks intended to help promote outdoor activity.
Much more important than the prizes, however, was the sense of fellowship offered and the excitement of an activity.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to do this since February 2000,” said Dennis Mika, a member of the Columbus Club who helped organize and oversee the event. “We were just waiting for the opportunity to start back up. We are following (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines. Things are opening back up and this seemed like the right time to get things going again.
“Most of the seniors here are vaccinated against COVID and they are not afraid to be around people.”
The Karnes City Chamber and Columbus Club began the Senior Activity Day in 2018.
“It’s been very popular,” said Chamber Executive Director Amelia Martinez. “They tell us it gets them out of the house and they love it for that reason. We usually have about 10 seniors attending and there are only about 62 or 63 today, but hopefully those numbers will increase as we get the word out.
“Pam (Akins) has been helping us and we’re thankful for that – she calls out the numbers very well.”
Local businesses and organizations have helped fund and support the event.
“We’re grateful for all the community support we’ve had,” Martinez said. “We haven’t had any problem finding monthly hosts.”
Tina Jones, with June host Home Away From Home Adult Daycare, has been helping sponsor the event for three years.
“We’re really glad to be able to do it,” she said. “It’s just something for the community to get out and do and you can see that they really enjoy it.”
The Senior Activity Day events are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. Upcoming events are scheduled for July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28.
