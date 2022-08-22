Bishop John Walter Yanta will be remembered with fondness and respect each time someone enters the Panna Maria Polish Heritage Center, 3909 N. Farm-to-Market Road 81 in Panna Maria--a structure to which he devoted much of his retired life.
Just two months shy of his 91st birthday on Oct. 2, Yanta passed away on Aug. 6 at his residence in San Antonio. He was a native of Runge, a man who grew up with seven siblings on a farm and found a vocation for the priesthood, though his path required faith and resilience.
In a web-based announcement from the center, it stated, “It is with profound sadness that we, the Board of Directors of the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria, acknowledge the passing of our beloved founder, leader and friend, Bishop John W. Yanta. He lived a long life of great accomplishment. It was our honor to share his final years--working, praying, laughing and learning--as his quest to preserve the heritage of our Polish ancestors came to fruition.”
He celebrated his Polish ancestry that went back both to the Panna Maria, Texas settlers and the Opole region of Silesia. The late Pope John Paul II was also from this area of Eastern Europe. It was Yanta who organized the Pope’s time with Panna Maria parishioners in 1987 during the late pontiff’s important trip to the United States.
For part of his life, he was a journalist, rising to editor in chief of “Today’s Catholic.” Later, he took on the role of director of communication for the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He even ventured into the world of broadcasting, helping to establish Catholic television in San Antonio.
He rose to become Bishop in Amarillo on St. Patrick’s Day in 1997 and retired in 2008.
According to designer Steve Harding’s website, The Polish Heritage Center Foundation is housed in a 3,000 square foot facility dedicated to preserving the proud history of the early settlers who came to Panna Maria from Poland in 1854.
Panna Maria holds the distinction of being the first permanent Polish colony and Catholic Church in the United States. During the early 1970s, Yanta was able to travel to Poland, adding to his knowledge of language, culture and heritage.
He was seriously ill in 2017 but fought back and continued to be a presence and a force for the Panna Maria center.
It was in the spring of 2016 that physical work to transform the land got underway. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process but eventually, his dream became a reality when the center celebrated a grand opening in late October 2021.
The most recent event held at the center was this past June when a reception and exhibit, “Celebrating Women’s History: How Polish Women Preserved Cultural Traditions Through Work, Faith, and Family” opened to the public.
As of press-time, a series of masses and services were set for Yanta, including a livestream on YouTube that was planned for Aug. 17. There is also no word yet as to how the center will honor the bishop but for now, his legacy is secure, say those posting about his impact on Texas.
