The Karnes City ISD Education Foundation is hosting its annual Boots ‘n Bling Gala at the Panna Maria Hall in Panna Maria on Saturday, Feb. 19.
For Jennifer Dillingham, with the foundation, the event offers a chance for the community support a plethora programs offered to the school district through the foundation, all in the name of a good time.
“All of the money goes toward our science camp, our grant programming and to benefit the kids according to the ISD,” Dillingham said. “It’s important to the community because our tax dollars are restricted and the funding mechanisms through the state don’t always allow the school district to do innovative education programming.
“The Education Foundation allows teachers to use that love of education to support special projects and inspire creativity in the classroom.”
That community investment is celebrated each year during the gala, which is hosting a much bigger event for 2022 after COVID-19 caused last year’s 10th annual gala to become a drive through and plate sale event.
“Last year, we truly missed the merriment and fellowship we always share during our event, but we pivoted to a “drivethru” gala and plate sale,” Karnes City ISD Education Foundation Vice President of Development Kevin L. Matula said in a recent statement. “It was not the way we had hoped to celebrate a decade of Boots ‘N Bling, but fortunately you and our community stood behind us during these uncertain times.”
According to Matula, the foundation’s focus on delivering transformational programming for Karnes City ISD continues, with proceeds raised during the past year going directly to funding new graphing calculators for Karnes City Junior High, growing the robotics program, supporting the art and band programs and enhancing special education skill training.
Further, Matula explained the continued development of the district’s aviation program, with Karnes City High School being one of only 25 schools in the country that has a FAA approved flight program.
“This program has blossomed and continues to grow with students being able to receive a significant amount of flight hours – by use of a plane housed at the Kenedy Airport,” Matula said. “We’re proud that as the program has grown, we’ve received recognition by organizations like American Airlines who awarded the Foundation a $25,000.00 grant last year to help us continue to culture the love of flying and work with these students.”
The district also resumed its summer Karnes County Eagle Ford Energy Camp and host an in-person Senior Celebration for 2021.
“As always,” Matula remembred, “the Celebration had us in tears as the class of 2021 shared beautiful memories about their teachers and their time at KCISD.”
All of this and more has been possible due to the funds raised through the Karnes City ISD Education Foundation and its annual Boots ‘n Bling Gala.
This year’s gala will feature dinner, a silent auction, a casino, a live band, all in the game of fun, friendship and fundraising.
“We once again ask you to join us and support our schools through your contribution to the children of Karnes City ISD,” Matula said. “Together we have and will continue to promote innovation in our classrooms and excellence in education.”
Tickets are $50 and will be available for purchase at the door.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will conclude at midnight. For more information, please contact Jennifer Ebrom Dillingham at 830-583-5748 or Kevin L. Matula at 830-299-0154.
