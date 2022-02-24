In 2019, the KCISD Education Foundation fundraiser, the Boots and Bling Gala, had more than 90 silent auction itmes for the patrons of the district to bid on, ranging from boxes of cookies to a large barbecue pit and smoker and everything in between. This year's event promises, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, even more. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Panna Maria Hall. (Photo by Bruce Harper)