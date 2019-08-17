Both Karnes City and Kenedy looking for city managers

KARNES COUNTY – Both Karnes City and Kenedy are searching for new city managers.
The resignation of KC City Manager Robert Evans in late July had Mayor Leroy Skloss and his council looking for an interim.
Karnes City turned to and old acquaintance, Ken Roberts. He has served as interim manager for the city before, back in 2017 and will come on board on Aug. 23, according to Skloss.
Roberts has years of experience as a city manager with stints in Cibolo, Selma and La Coste before retiring. He works for a consulting firm at present that provides cities with just such assistance.
The Kenedy agenda for their council meeting slated for Tuesday, Aug. 13, had agenda item 24 which will be a discussion concerning available options for the provision of an interim city manager and city manager search services.
A possible action request is listed just below that item and looks to authorize the mayor to negotiate and execute a professional services agreement with Max Westbrook Consulting for the provision of an interim city manager and for search services.
According to Mayor James Sutton, Shaw’s last day will be Aug. 16.
“To me, I think she has done a fine job,” said Sutton.
Attempts to contact Shaw for comment have gone unreturned.