After a decade of service and with a heavy heart, Brandon Briones is ready to give up his seat on the Kenedy City Council.
He said the two projects he is most proud to be a part of were the East Main Drainage Project and the Escondido Creek Parkway.
“Kenedy has grown and been through a lot of changes,” Briones said. “It’s been an honor to serve my district and be their voice for questions and concerns. I loved helping my city and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye.”
Briones represented District 3 and was a vital part of the city’s acquisition of property to annex to Kenedy. He also pushed many water projects along, replacing lines and fire hydrants, to improve many issues.
“The East Main project was just one of those things that no one ever followed through with,” he said. “They relied on me to get the job done and after years in the making, construction is set to be completed by August of this year.”
Briones described this project as one of his most gratifying moments because he was able to help residents who were neglected since 1997.
“I remember when the project started and the backhoes showed up to the neighborhood,” he said. “They were so happy and excited and finally believed it was happening. It felt good to help them.”
As for the new park that he said has become the face of Kenedy, Briones was instrumental in the discussions and acquiring property for almost eight years.
He said along with bringing in the “new” like H-E-B, the school district’s junior/senior high, and the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex, it was vital to address water issues that plagued the city.
“I had no idea the streets and water were going to be such a huge problem when I ran,” Briones said. “Having clean water has always been our priority. Barbara Shaw initiated the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer project, and William Linn executed it. I know it’s going to bring better water for years to come.”
Briones also helped replace many water pipes, as well as extensions with the FM 743 project to help people in that area receive water.
He was honest about regrets and said there were a few low moments in his long career.
“I regret not doing more research before jumping into certain things,” Briones said. “The street sweeper and the old Dollar General for the community center site were definitely things we should’ve taken our time with. But I learned a lot from those experiences.”
He said voting to keep the fire department a volunteer department recently and beginning the school resource officer program at Kenedy ISD were also important to him.
“They are a huge success and I appreciate their service,” he said.
Learning to juggle his personal life and still serve his community while holding two jobs was something he admits took time.
“I like being out and helping people,” he said. “There’s a lot of meetings, workshops, trainings, and special meetings that you have to be present for. Things come up and you learn to adapt and make the most of your day.”
Briones looks forward to spending more time with his family now, especially with his three children who are also very active.
“I don’t want to miss anything,” he said. “I want to be there for their games and events. I want to spend time with my wife. Maybe I’ll come back someday. But I want to focus on my family right now.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•