KARNES COUNTY – The commissioners court announced a county-wide burn ban two weeks ago. It prohibits any outside burning of trash or of anything.
The ban remains in effect despite the few showers the county has received. The ban runs for 90 days or until lifted. The commissioners can reinstate the ban at the end of ots duration as conditions so dictate.
Not enough moisture has been wide spread throughout the county to lift the ban according to county officials.
Karnes County Volunteer Fire Chief Charles Malik stated, “Since the ban, we have had fires due to the illegal outside burning.”
“We need to get the word out to the public that the ban is still in effect.”