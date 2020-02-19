KENEDY – With a $5,000 water bill, David Brodsky knew something wasn’t right.
Brodsky has owned the Pecan Grove RV Resort in Kenedy for nine years.
He was billed for 176,000 gallons of sewer usage a few months ago, which can’t be measured without a meter.
“I noticed the first month of the mistake when I saw a $5,000 bill rather than a $500 bill,” Brodsky said at a city council meeting.
“The second month, my bill was $4,000 on a different meter.”
Brodsky has three meters for the RV Park that houses up to 15 units.
“The city told me it was a leak,” Brodsky said.
“I would know if I had a leak if I used the amount of water I was billed for. We have employees that check for leaks daily and we never found anything that would lead up to that much usage. The next month, my meter read zero usage. It was a meter issue.”
Brodsky stated he wasn’t the only citizen experiencing the billing problem.
Nobody spoke during the public comment before the meeting began out of 15 people in attendance.
“It’s the city’s fault for not checking the meters every month,” Councilman Justin Meyer, District 4 said during the meeting.
A zero report was discussed to help prevent future issues.
“The zero report is important and will help the city notice variances in bills,” Councilman Leslie Wynn, District 2 said.
Brodsky said he is having his certified public accountant go back all nine years of his time at the RV Park.
“I only went back six months when I first noticed the problem,” he said
“Who knows what we will find if it’s not the first time.”
The city will replace all three meters at the Pecan Grove RV Park and remedy the billing issue.
“I don’t want a credit from the city,” Brodsky said.
“I want the money I paid for the incorrect bill and then I will pay my bills as usual after that.”