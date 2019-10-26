Busted water line closes down Karnes County National Bank branch in Kenedy

KENEDY – For roughly a week, members of the Karnes County National Bank in Kenedy have had to drive to the original branch in Karnes City.
A branch employee arrived at work Oct. 12 and noticed a considerable amount of water gushing out of the front doors.
“It’s been a big process of cleaning up,” Karnes County National Bank President and Chairman Trip Ruckman said.
“The employee said there was three to four inches of water when she entered the building.”
It’s estimated the water was leaking for 14-16 hours before it was detected.
The branch has been completely closed, except the ATM, as construction crews clean up the mess.
“We want to open as soon as possible for convenience,” Ruckman said.
“We want to open the drive through first and go from there.
“We don’t know for sure, but hopefully we can open within the next week.”
The branch replaced all supply pipes in order to prevent the incident from happening again.
“Good thing is the money didn’t get wet in the bank,” Ruckman joked.
“We didn’t suffer any electrical damage, so it could have been worse.”
Members can continue using the ATM at the Kenedy branch, or visit the original branch in Karnes City.