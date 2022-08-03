The 41st Annual Medina Lake Cajun Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on the grounds of the Lakehills Community Center in Lakehills, 30 miles northwest of San Antonio.
The key elements of this festival are Louisiana Cajun and Zydeco music on two stages, homemade Cajun food and the Great Gumbo Cook-off.
Cajun and Zydeco music, with a little Country and Western added in, will be played all day long on two stages. There are also two dance floors.
Festival organizers are adamant about bringing in authentic Cajun and Zydeco musicians from Louisiana.
Visitors can savor Cajun food such as crawfish pies, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, boudin, fried catfish and shrimp, red beans and rice and bread pudding with whiskey sauce, all carefully made by volunteer cooks.
The gumbo cook-off is the hub of the festival. Guests can sample gumbos from the amateur, professional and culinary student divisions.
An Arts and Crafts Fair and games for children provide further entertainment.
Admission is $15; children 10 and under enter free. There is free parking and shuttle service.
For more information visit www.cajunfestival-medinalake.com or call 830-460-0600, 210-885-6435 or e-mail bengel@lakenillsciviccenter.org.
Information submitted by John Roncagalli, Medina Lake Cajun Festival