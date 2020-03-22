BEEVILLE – Members of the community and surrounding areas are invited to take advantage of the low cost dental services available at Coastal Bend College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic. Appointments are available Mondays through Thursdays.
CBC’s Dental Hygiene students, under the supervision of trained faculty and staff, provide a variety of services to their patients. The services that are offered at the clinic include teeth cleaning, fluoride treatments, dental x-rays, site – specific antimicrobial placement and pit/fissure sealants placement.
The College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic has the following appointment times available: Monday and Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Fees schedule:
General Public: $15*
Coastal Bend College Students (with college ID): $5*
Radiographic (X-Ray) Copies: $5
Sealants: $5
Senior Citizens (over 65): Free
Coastal Bend College faculty and staff: free
Military Personnel (Active & Retired): free
Board Examination Patients: free
Patients for Competencies: free
CBC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic is located at 3800 Charco Road inside of the James R. Dougherty, Jr. building. To make an appointment call 361-354-2555.