The Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc. provides services to low-income people in 23 counties throughout the greater south central Texas area. Counties served include Atascosa, Bee, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, LaSalle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
The CCSCT Board of Directors is designed in alignment with requirements of the Community Services Block Grant. It is a tripartite Board consisting of members in the Public Sector, Private Sector and Low-Income Sector. Members seated in the Low-Income Sector must be first selected through a democratic process. This is done by placing applicant names on a ballot and conducting the election at the CCSCT Community Services Office within the County the in which the applicant lives. This allows low-income clients to have a voice in who represents them.
CCSCT is in the process of securing potential applicants to fill a seat on the Board of Directors in the Low-Income Sector. This individual is not required to be low-income, but must have experience working with or understand the barriers and issues low-income people are faced with daily. Experience in early childhood development would be a plus.
Interested applicants should contact Bobby Deike, CCSCT Executive Director at 830-253-4505 or via e-mail at bdeike@ccsct.org.
CCSCT hopes to approve an applicant for this seat at the Sept. 27 board meeting.
Visit their webpage at www.ccsct.org.