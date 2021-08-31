Celebrating 50 years of service

Half a century of dedication and hard work by Karnes County native Jesse Molina, employed since Aug. 26, 1971, by Red Ewald, a specialist in making fiberglass containers, were recognized by his company during a luncheon and ceremony for the 72-year-old.
“I still feel good and I enjoy coming to work every day,” Molina said. “I have no plans to retire anytime soon. I hope to be here at least another year or two, and after that, we’ll see. As long as I stay healthy. I like getting up in the morning and getting ready for work.
“God has blessed me with my health, and I’m thankful I’m still able to work.”
Molina was born and raised in Hobson, growing up on the family farm. He attended Karnes City ISD, but dropped out before graduating and earned his GED. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, Molina returned to Karnes County and began working for Red Ewald.
While in the Army, he was initially stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso. He said he received orders notifying him he would be sent to Vietnam, and was prepared to go. However, before his departure he received a new set of orders that sent him to Bamberg, Germany.
“After two years (in the military), I decided that was enough,” Molina said.
The discipline and work ethic he learned on the family farm and which was reinforced in the military has led to a five decade commitment to the company he still works for.
“When I first started here, Mr. Ewald (who founded the company in 1962) was still here,” Molina said. “Things have changed so much over the years. The type of equipment we used in the early days were dinosaurs – we did a lot manually. Technology has improved so much over the years.”
Molina and his wife Grace, who have been married for 48 years, now live in Poth. They have two adult sons who both reside in San Antonio: Scott, who is an EMT, and Steven, who is a pharmacy technician.
Molina has worked for a lot of different managers over the years, and eventually he advanced into management as well, first as an assistant manager and then as manager of the fiberglass plant.
Quality control has been a primary mission for him.
Asked what he enjoys most about his job, Molina said it is his coworkers.
“The people I work with are the best,” he said. “I enjoy working with them and spending time with them. My coworkers are great.
“I also enjoy making the products we create here, and I’m proud of the guys that do the work. This is a great company to work for. Sometimes things get real hectic, so it’s important to stay patient. Patience is really one of the best things you can have.”
While Molina’s 50 years of service tops the company longevity list, he noted that there are several employees with 20 or more years of experience, including a few with more than 30 years at Red Ewald.
“There are a lot of people who have worked here for a long time, not just me,” he said.
“I enjoy the challenge of the job – sometimes there are things I’m still learning.”
Red Ewald President and General Manager Barcley Houston said Molina is both an asset and an inspiration to the company’s employees.
“He has some much knowledge and he is very dedicated to doing his best,” Houston said. “He’s a great encouragement to the people who work here, and we are fortunate to be able to work with him.”
Coworker Mark Hons patted Molina on the back during the luncheon and offered his appreciation.
“Jesse, we always appreciate all you’ve done here,” he said. “We just want to give you a little honor and let you know how much you mean to us.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•