Any business that has survived for more than 80 years has built a strong relationship with the community, and Randy Witte, owner of Witte Inc., which sells GMC vehicles and also has an array of rental properties, said that connection with people is what he enjoys most about the business.
“It’s a neat feeling, because we’ve been around for so long the community can depend on us and we know we can depend on them,” he said. “That’s a clear advantage to having been in business here for so long, is having a good rapport with people in the community.”
Located in Karnes City at 201 S. Market St., Witte Inc. is continuing the legacy established by his grandfather, August Witte in 1939 and carried on by his father, Marvin Witte.
“My grandparents (August and his wife Rosa Witte) came here back in 1925 from La Vernia, where he was born and raised,” Randy said. “They came here to farm and in 1937 they decided to open an appliance and implement business that became an Oliver tractor dealership.”
The company began selling automobiles in 1939 and 1940, offering GMC trucks and Pontiac cars.
The strong foundation laid by August and Rosa continues today, and the couple was known not just for their business acumen but also for their longevity.
National radio broadcasting legend Paul Harvey mentioned on his show back in the 1990s that August and Rosa were the oldest living married couple in the United States at that time. When August died at age 102 in 1999, Randy wrote to Harvey to let him know, and received a personal letter from Harvey in reply. Rosa died in 2002 at the age of 103.
Marvin Witte, Randy’s father, is 91 and is still frequently at the auto dealership today.
At one point, Witte Inc. also sold Oldsmobile cars, until that brand stopped being produced in 2004, and before that, the company sold Jeep/Eagle brand vehicles until 1990.
“The business has really evolved over the years,” Randy said. “In addition to having rental properties, at one time we sold mobile homes. People used to trade in their mobile homes on a newer model. We started investing in real estate 38 years ago and have residential, commercial and ranching properties.”
That move into real estate has proven to be fortunate for the Witte family. The oldest of eight children born to Marvin and Mary Ruth Witte Randy, a 1970 graduate of Karnes City High School, said times have changed and auto manufacturers are prioritizing bigger cities as locations for dealerships.
Although Witte can continue selling GMC vehicles in Karnes City, he said he won’t be able to pass the auto dealership business on to his children. They will focus on other endeavors, instead.
Randy Witte is the only one of Marvin and Mary Ruth’s children who chose to remain in the automobile business. The others – Mark Witte, Lana Keller, Marla Soliz, Sheri Luckemeyer, Tracy Witte, Ricky Witte and Danny Witte, have chosen other careers. All but one of them live in Karnes County.
“Mom would tell people that she had eight kids in 11 years,” Randy said.
Although Randy wasn’t around to see the beginning of the business, he said he has experienced many of its changes over the years.
“From selling tractors to GMCs, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles — I was born in 1951 and I got to be a part of all of that,” he said.
While many businesses were hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis of 2020, Randy said he is fortunate that Witte Inc. didn’t see a dip in customers.
“Demand remained steady, but the problem was that supply was low with factories shut down for a while,” he said.
The most difficult adjustment over the years has been adapting to new technology.
“Dad and I got computer training over 30 years ago in Kenedy schools, and I later went to Houston to a GMC computer training school,” Randy said. “I made it to the first coffee break and slipped out, went to a movie theater across the road and watched ‘Blazing Saddles’ instead. So my introduction to computers was my most memorable and difficult challenge.”
A big change over the years is that pickup trucks were often utilized for work rather than as a primary travel option, and they had standard transmissions and not many frills. In fact, power steering and breaks were optional.
“These days I don’t think Ford, Dodge or GMC even offer a standard shift pickup, and a lot of the items that were add-ons are now part of the base package,” Randy said. “The high tech features in vehicles are a lot more widespread. There are also a lot more safety features.”
Asked what he has enjoyed most about the automobile business, Randy said it’s definitely the people and not the vehicles themselves.
“It would be easier if I was a car buff,” he said. “I don’t know facts and figures about every vehicle such as horsepower, wheelbase and torque. It’s been getting to know people that has been the biggest joy in this business. That’s definitely what I’ve enjoyed most.”
