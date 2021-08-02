An event 100 years in the making was celebrated recently by the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, which marked its centennial with a banquet at the city of Kenedy Auditorium.
“We’re so glad to be able to have this here this evening,” said Jolene Terwilliger, executive director of the chamber. “We had a rough year (with the COVID-19 pandemic), so it’s nice to be able to celebrate with our community and our members.”
Incoming board members Marie Cruz and Shannon Ashe were recognized, as well as citizens of the year who had been honored by the chamber over the decades.
“Citizen of the Year is one of the many awards given out, and we appreciate the service and dedication of so many good people who have made this community what it is today,” said Todd Espinoza, board president of the Kenedy Chamber. He read off the names of those who had been honored with the award over the past 45 years.
For 2021, the chamber took a different approach and honored an organization of the year – Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital – which has been on the frontlines protecting the health of area residents during a health crisis that resulted in more precautions and restrictions than any other since the great influenza pandemic of 1918.
“Our community partner of the year is Otto Kaiser, which has worked incredibly hard to make sure our community is safe,” Espinoza said. “The staff has worked tirelessly to meet community needs in regards to health.”
Not only has the hospital responded to COVID-19 concerns with tests, treatment and vaccines, but it has also continued to offer other health services at the same time, Espinoza noted.
Chamber honored
While much of the emphasis of the banquet involved the chamber honoring community partners for their efforts in serving local people, the chamber itself was also recognized for the role it plays in strengthening the area and promoting local businesses.
Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker presented an award to Espinoza to express appreciation for all the chamber does for the community.
“To everyone who has worked so hard to strengthen and improve our community and all the chamber has done and continues to do, I present this (award) on behalf of the city of Kenedy,” Baker said.
Terwilliger thanked her board of directors, chamber members and all who help with efforts to promote and improve Kenedy.
“I love my job – it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I could not do it without these people and businesses who contribute so much,” she said. “I am so thankful for everyone who has worked so hard and offered so much support.”
