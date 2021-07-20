Celebrations old & new

by Jeff Osborne
new Fourth of July weekend celebration kicked off in Kenedy, while a longstanding tradition continued in Runge.
For Kenedy, it was all about getting the public involved in a new patriotic family event, and judging from the large number of those attending – and the line of cars exiting the event after a fireworks display, the event was a resounding success.
“I wasn’t sure anybody would show up,” said Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe, whose department helped oversee and organize the event. However, those concerns were quickly put to rest as hundreds of people from Karnes County and the surrounding area poured into Joe Gulley Park to enjoy the event.
Food trucks and tents served scores of people, and one food vendor said he hoped others would join the event to sell items next year to help meet crowd demand.
Those attending were able to enjoy a movie in the park (the Disney film “Coco”) before the fireworks were ignited to cap off festivities.
“Our volunteers worked really hard on this for a while, and we definitely appreciate all of their efforts,” Ashe said. “We are thankful for everyone coming out and hope people had a great time.”
Runge Mayor Lott said the annual fireworks display was intended to honor America, as a salute to veterans and for community members and those from surrounding areas to enjoy.
While one of the Karnes County events has been around for decades and one was brand new, organizers of both events said they are hoping to continue their celebrations for years to come.
