KARNES COUNTY – It’s that time again for Karnes County residents to participate in the mandated census in 2020 by the Census Bureau.
Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik is the contact for the upcoming Census program.
“We have 55 people working in the county for the census,” Dupnik said.
“We are focusing on getting the word out through as many people as we can.
“We will reach out to churches, schools, the chambers with businesses, hospitals and more.”
The goal is to recruit temporary workers beginning in the spring of 2020 and filling these jobs is critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.
The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020.
Peak recruiting efforts start now to meet this goal.
Applying early to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment.
The data collected by the census determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives (a process called apportionment) and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.
As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, our nation gets just one chance each decade to count its population.
The U.S. census counts every resident in the United States. It is mandated by Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution and takes place every 10 years.
The next census in 2020 will require counting an increasingly diverse and growing population of around 330 million people in more than 140 million housing units.
To get an accurate count, the Census Bureau must build an accurate address list of every housing unit, maximize self-response to the census, and efficiently follow up with those who do not respond.
For federal relief efforts, if applicable, each citizen has a monetary value.
“We’ve found out that for each resident counted there is two thousand dollars,” Dupnik said.
This will help for any disaster relief, or any other reason the county would need help, according to Dupnik.
By March 2020, the county will remind citizens that haven’t participated in the mandated census.
“That’s when we will find out through a database who hasn’t completed the census,” Dupnik said.
“We will go door to door to try and make sure everyone is counted.”
The county uses the Response Outreach Area Mapper application to accurately count citizens.
“We use ROAM to find out the numbers we need,” Dupnik said.
United States Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s chief of staff will meet with Dupnik this week.
For more information about the 2020 Census please contact Commissioner Dupnik at 830-299-1524, or visit: census.gov/en.html.