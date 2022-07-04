For its night to shine, the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce 101st annual Chamber Banquet organizers transformed a hall into a sparkling Fiesta Blanca y Caliente, A White Hat Party, complete with balloons, fine food, elegant pastries and music.
The event was Friday, June 17 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 605 Karnes St., Kenedy.
Many chamber officials worked diligently behind the scenes to bring both a night of music and food together into a moment where serious business could be taken care of as well.
Reviewing the night’s success, Jolene Terwilliger, spokesperson for the chamber, said the banquet “was a wonderful evening full of fun and friendship for all.”
Music was provided by The Emotions.
Key awards were presented in three major categories.
Selected as 2022 Citizen of the Year is Carole Johnson Gaskamp.
Gaskamp is involved throughout the community, including service as secretary at her church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kennedy. In addition, through her experience as a teacher in Kenedy ISD, each day whether it was sixth grade math or assisting second graders move forward, those who know her, say Gaskamp always made a difference.
Gaskamp in posting a personal announcement to friends, stated, “What a blessing to be named Kenedy Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.” A resident of Kenedy, she and her husband, Roger, received the congratulations of all in attendance.
Selected as 2022 Business of the Year is Frontier Pharmacy & Gifts.
Located at 103 W. Main St., Kenedy, this business was described as one that combines both care, professionalism and a small town persona that makes it a pleasant place to visit and shop. The pharmacy was previously honored as Small Business of the Month for January 2022.
Selected as Chamber Member of the Year for 2022 is Gloria’s Restaurant, located at 436 N. Sunset Strip, Kenedy.
Terwilliger said that each award recipient in so many ways has contributed to making this a better community.
The chamber also thanked local and regional businesses and members who were table sponsors for the event. These were: the San Antonio River Authority, Mesquite Wealth Management Group, ConocoPhillips, Cuero Regional Hospital and Karnes County National Bank.
