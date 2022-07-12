Members of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce and honored community citizens and leaders had an opportunity to share the successes of the last year at the 101st Annual Banquet held Friday, June 17, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Kenedy.
Jolene Terwilliger, executive director of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, welcomed those attending, thanking all for coming together to celebrate 101 years of service to the community.
“We want to thank you on behalf of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce for joining us this evening in celebration of 101 years of accomplishments and community service,” Terwilliger told those attending the banquet and dance celebration.
Member and now board member Anthony Foley provided the invocation at the event.
Terwilliger thanked board members for their contributions including: Board President, Todd Espinoza; Vice President, Dee Hallmark; Treasurer, Karen Walston; and Secretary, Shannon Ashe.
Also commended during the evening were: Marie Cruz, Anthony Foley, Joe Sheeran and Ward Thomas.
Terwilliger said that the organization is continuing “to work on improvements and benefits for our members and have some very exciting things happening soon including the launching of our brand-new website, lunch and learn programs, and promotional events for our members and city.”
She added that based on yearlong fund-raising opportunities, royalty revenues and memberships, the chamber has been able to provide scholarships and donations to benefit the community this year., addition to
“This year, we have been able to donate the following: $6,500 to the Karnes County Youth Stock Show, $2,000 to the Wounded Warrior Hunt, $5,000 to the Fruit Salad Shoot whose funds were donated to the local children’s hospitals.
“We have also given out over $7,500 in scholarships to Kenedy High School students in the 2021-2022 fiscal year,” Terwilliger said.
She then thanked outgoing directors Marie Cruz and Ward Thomas.
Terwilliger noted that Thomas was elected to his board position in 2016 and completed two terms. “Ward has been a very respected attorney in our area for many years and has always worked hard to be sure the chamber is in a great place,” she told the crowd.
Anthony Foley was acknowledged as an incoming board member taking a vacated seat along with two new board members who started their terms of office on July 1: Neva Schmidt and Victor Barahona.
Plaques were then presented to the 2021 recipients of three important honors: Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Member of the Year.
The Business of the Year award recognizes a local business that has made an impact on the community. The recipient of the 2021 Business of the Year award was presented to goes to Frontier Pharmacy and Gifts. The business has been a member of the Kenedy community beginning as early as 1926 and has been a steady fixture of downtown Kenedy.
Chamber officials said the business was originally founded by Jim Allen, but has changed ownership and names over the years. The recipient of the award, David Franke graduated from the University of Houston Pharmacy School in 1974. He purchased the pharmacy and became its sole owner in 1997, according to information presented at the banquet. Franke has been a pharmacist in Kenedy for over 48 years.
Member of the Year honors were presented to Gloria’s Restaurant in recognition of the member’s contributions made to support the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce in its mission and goals.
Gloria De Le Garza, owner of Gloria’s Restaurant was named as the recipient of this important award.
A mother of four, she was praised by chamber members for providing items for such events as the teacher’s appreciation breakfast and other key programs of the chamber. In addition to her work for the chamber, De La Garza was singled out for her work on behalf of area churches, schools, fellow business owners and those in the community who may have fallen into difficult times.
Information submitted by Jolene Terwilliger, executive director of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce.