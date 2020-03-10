Chapman family donates tree to Escondido Creek Parkway

KENEDY – The Family of Bill Chapman donated a tree for the Escondido Creek Parkway that is dedicated to his memory.
Bill Chapman, a longtime educator and former Superintendent of Kenedy I.S.D. was also a master at growing oak trees from seedlings.
Over the years he donated many oak trees to organizations and gifted them, which can be found throughout Karnes County.
It is appreciated and befitting that Bill’s family was the first to donate an oak tree for Karnes County’s nature park.
All of the trees have been donated at this time but stone benches are available for donation.
If you would like to donate a bench for the Escondido Creek Parkway, please call Gaylon Oehlke at 830-534-8700 or email at goehlke@sara-tx.org.