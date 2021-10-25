The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is accepting submissions to its 3rd annual Christmas Card Design Contest. The deadline to submit is Monday, Oct. 25.
Members of Texas 4-H can submit their design by divisions, Clover kids (ages 8 and under), Junior (ages 9-13) and Senior (ages 14-18) for a chance to be one of the 5 $100 award winners.
Individuals interested in entering, must submit their original and physical artwork (designed to fit a 5X7 template and must include the 4-H clover) in a “sturdy envelope” with the written words, “Do Not Bend.” Digital copies will not be accepted.
Proceeds from the contest will go directly to the Texas 4-H County Grant Program fundraising effort.
For more information on the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation and the Christmas card design contest, visit texas4hfoundation.org .
