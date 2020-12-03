The city of Kenedy will have its annual Christmas in Kenedy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 festival at Joe Gulley Park.
“We will have a drive-through light show and different scenes for all the citizens of Kenedy and the surrounding area to come and enjoy,” said City Secretary Amanda Hines. “That’s a little bit of a different format than we’ve had in previous years, but we are making an extra effort to help make sure people stay healthy and safe this year.”
Those attending the event will be required to stay in their vehicles at all times, and “city employees who are attending will wear masks and gloves at all times” during the celebration, Hines said.
People will be able to enjoy the holiday festivities by driving their car through the park, and at the end of the trail of lights city employees will hand out gift bags for those who attend the event.
The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce is also one of the traditional sponsors of the Christmas celebration at the park, which is being held for the 20th consecutive year, which is offered free.
For more information on the event, call the city of Kenedy at 830-583-2230 or the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce at 830-583-3223.
