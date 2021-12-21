The city of Kenedy held its annual Christmas in the Park even at Joe Gully Park on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Several hundred attendees gathered throughout the day to take park in the festivities, which began with a market for the adults and complimentary crafts, hot cocoa and cotton candy for the children or young at heart.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were on site for most of the day to hear what the children wanted for Christmas while taking holiday photographs.
Simultaneously, the park’s basketball court was converted into an ice rink, which attracted many attendees to show off their skills on the ice.
Food trucks were also on site throughout the day to offer refreshments.
As the sun started to set, the Kenedy High School band gave a holiday performance, which led directly into the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, officiated by Mayor Joe Baker.
For the rest of the evening, citizens were invited to take part in the Tour of Lights hayride.
“We especially love our city during the holiday season, all the Christmas lights and displays set up in the park make Kenedy feel magical,” said a statement posted on Mayor Baker’s Facebook page. “We are so thankful for all of you that (were) able to make it out and join us for some Christmas cheer.
“I want to thank all the vendors and food trucks who came out to join us (and) also want to thank Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
For those who were unable to attend the event, the city of Kenedy announced that it will be keeping up the Christmas lights in Joe Gully Park throughout the month of December.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•