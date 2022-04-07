Members of the Children’s Hospital Trail Ride recently presented a check for $100,000 to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.
Directors and members of the CHTR look forward to making their check presentation every year, but this year was the best they have ever had.
One hundred percent of the funds raised during CHTR’s 2020-21 events, including a barbecue cook-off, trail ride and team roping, went to the children that need it most.
The directors of the CHTR greatly appreciate the hospital staff members and doctors who came to Cestohowa, Saturday, March 12, for the CHTR barbecue cook-off event. Those attending included Terry Kyle, Ian Montgomery and Dr. Griffin.
A huge “thank you” to all our donors, volunteers, cooks, ropers, trail riders and kids that help us every year. You are all truly a blessing,” said Annette Gorzell, CHTR Secretary.
Information submitted by Annette Gorzell, CTHR Secretary