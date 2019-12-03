FLORESVILLE – Do you vote during elections?
If you do, what is the difference with serving jury duty summons?
In addition to any criminal penalty prescribed by law, a person summoned for jury service who does not comply with the summons as required by law or who knowingly provides false information in a request for an exemption or to be excused from jury service is subject to a contempt action punishable by a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $1,000.
Serving any community as a jury member is important, according to 81st District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis.
“I know it’s an imposition for everyone, but there is value for serving as a juror,” she said.
“If you don’t want a crime in your community then show up for jury duty and make an impact.”
There are several exemptions for citizens with particular stipulations in life, but simply showing up for a jury summons is a step in the right direction, Louis said.
“A citizen can make a decision within the community by serving on a jury,” she said.
For example, on Nov. 18 for a grand jury procedure, there were 82 out of 250 jury summons people that showed up, according to Louis.
“Out of all of those only fifty six were qualified,” she said.
Jury service is a privilege that offers the average citizen an unequaled opportunity to influence and deliberate over fundamental matters of justice.
There are a several qualifications for jury service:
• at least 18 years of age;
• citizen of the United States;
• resident of this state and of the county in which you are to serve as a juror;
• qualified under the Constitution and laws to vote in the county in which you are to serve as a juror;
• be of sound mind and good moral character;
• not have served as a juror for six days during the preceding three months in the county court or during the preceding six months in the district court; and
• not have been convicted of, or be under indictment or other legal accusation for, misdemeanor theft or a felony.
For more information, checkout txcourts.gov/about-texas-courts/juror-information/jury-service-in-texas.