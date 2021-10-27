A consent agenda item featured during the regular Kenedy City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 14, raised some eyebrows with its peculiar phrasing, in regards to the future of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.
The agenda item, presented by City Manager William Linn, referenced Ordinance 21-16, where city plans to “repeal” the Parks and Recreation Board ordinance adopted in March 1972, and to “abolish” the board completely.
“Repeal” and “abolish” are dramatic words and would lead one to believe the city plans to do away with the parks and recs department itself, but, as Mayor Joe Baker explained, that’s not the case.
“It will stay in place, but it will be a board underneath another board that we already (have); the Kenedy 4B Corporation,” Baker said, “which is our economic development corporation in town.”
According to Baker, the city’s economic development corporation will be the parent department, with the current Parks and Recreation Board moved under its umbrella.
Linn described the move as for the sake of better organization and efficiency, allowing the 4B Corporation to incorporate ideas and projects from the Parks and Recreation Department under its budget, where as the current board has no budget.
Further discussions on the matter have been tabled until an advisory board can be brought in and to allow Kenedy 4B Corporation President Gary Richards to give his thoughts on the move. Richards has been invited to the November city council meeting.
Baker added, “Once the council is comfortable enough with the idea, then maybe we’ll move forward on it.”
