Whether assisting families impacted by the recent tragedy in Uvalde or on a daily basis providing services in Karnes County for infants and families, the Community Council of South Central Texas Inc. makes a difference.
The Karnes City Council during its regular May 24 council meeting proclaimed May as Community Action Month in recognition of that service, said Veronica Butler, Karnes City secretary.
Sarah Willow, WIC director, and Carol Delgado, program director, representing the Community Council of South Central Texas Inc. came before the council in support of the proclamation.
The council praised the organization for its “hard work,” Butler said.
CCSCT members were recently at the Uvalde County Fairplex providing services to families and school staff members directly impacted by the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School.
Here in Karnes City, the contribution of CCSCT will be more keenly felt with the approval of the council during that same meeting of the request from the Atascosa Health Center Inc. to assign and transfer its ground lease agreement for the city-owned property located at 302 N. Butler St. in Karnes City to the CCSCT.
The Karnes Community Health Center of Atascosa Health Center Inc. opened its new facility at 757 S. Panna Maria St. in October 2020.
Butler said that the health center by its move to a new location was able to take the action to transfer its agreement to the CCSCT.
Community Action Month is routinely recognized across the United States in May but the work of the council takes place throughout the year.
The Community Action Network was established 58 years ago in the 1960s, with the purpose of assisting families and communities attempting to defeat poverty.
Karnes City is among many area governments that took an opportunity to acknowledge these services.
CCSCT has a presence in 23 counties in South Central Texas including Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Live Oak, Maverick, Medina, McMullen, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
In a published news release, CCSCT Executive Director Bobby Deike stated, “Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact CCSCT and our network has had on families.”
“Last year alone, our agency empowered 34 individuals to attain self-sufficiency, weatherized 62 homes, made 26,510 utility assistance payments, helped 196 households with rental assistance, kept 42 Veterans out of homelessness, and served 28,076 individuals with WIC assistance,” Deike stated.
According to its website, the Community Council of South Central Texas “is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network,” that dates its origin to the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 and the War on Poverty instituted by the late President Lyndon B. Johnson. “CCSCT empowers vulnerable families and individuals in greater South Central Texas to achieve self-sufficiency by eliminating barriers through innovative programs and strong community partnerships,” Deike stated, adding that his organization is proud of the fact that local communities engage in the work contributing to its effectiveness in the community.
Community Action agencies assist in providing services to approximately 99% of American counties with the ultimate goal of empowering financial stability.
