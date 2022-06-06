Coming on board this week to helm both the Karnes Countywide and The Progress is Editor Barbara Audet. Most recently a test center manager in San Antonio for the education company Pearson, she brings to her new position a wealth of community journalism experience and training. Prior to working in that capacity, she taught journalism, photojournalism, television documentary production and news reporting at Ithaca College in Upstate New York, Auburn University and Western Illinois University.
A graduate of The Ohio State University with a master of arts in public affairs journalism, Audet said she is excited to start a new direction getting to know the towns and communities that the newspapers serve. anew,” Audet said.
“Barbara is a great asset to Coastal Bend Publishing, the Karnes Countywide and The Progress,” said Kevin J. Keller, the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing. “She is talented in every aspect, but most importantly, she is curious and eager to tell stories.
“I am glad to have her on board with us her and I look forward to seeing how she will build on the storied history of our products in Karnes, Live Oak and McMullen counties.”