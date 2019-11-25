BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Rho Lambda chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recently hosted a fall induction ceremony to honor its newest members on Nov. 14 at CBC Beeville.
PTK is an international academic honor society that promotes scholarship among two-year college students. PTK provides students with the opportunity to develop a specific skill set focused on honor, leadership and service.
In order to be eligible for PTK membership, students must successfully complete 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Once a student has successfully completed all specified requirements, they are invited to join CBC’s Rho Lambda chapter of PTK.
Students from Coastal Bend College who were honored at the ceremony for their academic excellence include:
Julieta Adams of Brownsville
Miranda Buentello of San Diego
Hope Corona of Beeville
Jessica Espinoza of Beeville
Britney Garcia of Weslaco
Denise L. Garcia of Alice
Ashley Nicole Guerrero of Alice
Cassie Hogan of Douglass
Andrea Jimenez of San Diego
Jessica Maldonado of Pettus
San Juanita Maldonado of Beeville
Amber Montoya of Beeville
Isabel Olivarez of Beeville
Alyssa M. Pena of Alice
Dana Portillo of Beeville
Brittany Ramirez of Beeville
Emma Rodriguez of Papalote
Faith Elizabeth Rodriguez of Goliad
Martha Uribe of Beeville
Victoria Ann Vatzlavick of Corpus Christi
Alexandria Villanueva of Kenedy.
Questions about the Rho Lambda chapter of PTK may be directed to Coastal Bend College’s PTK Advisor Christi Morgan at 361-354-2981, ext. 3005, or via email at chrism@coastalbend.edu.