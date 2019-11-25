BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Rho Lambda chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recently hosted a fall induction ceremony to honor its newest members on Nov. 14 at CBC Beeville.

PTK is an international academic honor society that promotes scholarship among two-year college students. PTK provides students with the opportunity to develop a specific skill set focused on honor, leadership and service.

In order to be eligible for PTK membership, students must successfully complete 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. 

Once a student has successfully completed all specified requirements, they are invited to join CBC’s Rho Lambda chapter of PTK.

Students from Coastal Bend College who were honored at the ceremony for their academic excellence include: 

Julieta Adams of Brownsville

Miranda Buentello of San Diego

Hope Corona of Beeville

Jessica Espinoza of Beeville

Britney Garcia of Weslaco

Denise L. Garcia of Alice

Ashley Nicole Guerrero of Alice

Cassie Hogan of Douglass

Andrea Jimenez of San Diego

Jessica Maldonado of Pettus

San Juanita Maldonado of Beeville

Amber Montoya of Beeville

Isabel Olivarez of Beeville

Alyssa M. Pena of Alice 

Dana Portillo of Beeville 

Brittany Ramirez of Beeville

Emma Rodriguez of Papalote 

Faith Elizabeth Rodriguez of Goliad

Martha Uribe of Beeville

Victoria Ann Vatzlavick of Corpus Christi 

Alexandria Villanueva of Kenedy.

Questions about the Rho Lambda chapter of PTK may be directed to Coastal Bend College’s PTK Advisor Christi Morgan at 361-354-2981, ext. 3005, or via email at chrism@coastalbend.edu.