Commissioners adopt budget, September Hunger Action Month

KARNES CITY – The County Commissioners approved the Fiscal year Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020 budget with pending changes during the Sept. 23 meeting at the County Courthouse with a 5/0 vote.
The Commissioners adopted with a 5/0 vote for an 8.8 percent increase in the overall tax rate 2019 with a 0.220579 rate per $100 property valuation.
In other actions, San Antonio Food Bank representative Mario Obledo spoke to the commissioners thanking them for their work with the county residents.
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke signed a proclamation acknowledging September 2019 as Hunger Action Month.
Judge Hedtke signed an acknowledgment stating Karnes County has zero debt obligations; there fore, there is no General Fund Interest & Sinking Tax Rate.
The Commissioners moved to adopt the 2019 Road & Bridge, Special Maintenance and Operating Tax Rate of 0.037485 per $100 property valuation with a 5/0 vote.
The Commissioners Court convened Monday, Sept. 30 at the County Courthouse.