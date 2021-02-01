Outdoor burning is allowed again in KarnesCounty, at least for the time being, but the issue could be revisited by the Karnes County Commissioners Court.
During a recent meeting, County Judge Wade Hedtke noted recent rainfall which has led to damp conditions throughout the area, negating the need for the countywide burn ban that had been enacted on Dec. 21.
Hedtke said he had received calls and that ranchers needed to burn back coastal grass on their property and other people who needed to burn trash.
“I encourage everybody to be responsible with burning,” he said.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik urged those who were going to conduct outdoor bans to notify law enforcement beforehand to avoid unnecessary concerns.
“If you’re going to burn, please call the sheriff’s office and let them know, otherwise they’ll see deputies everywhere,” he said.
“If you’re burning a coastal ptch back or have a big fire, if you’ve got brush stacked, have the courtesy to give the sheriff’s office a call or let the fire department know that you’re doing that,” Hedtke said.
A possible reissuing of a burn ban, depending on weather conditions, could be up for discussion at Friday’s meeting.
In other action:
• The commissioners court received a report on COVID-19 conditions in Texas. There has been an upswing in the number of hospitalizations due to the pandemic, and it was noted that statewide three of every five hospital beds are being used, with at least one of these three directly attributed to COVID-19.
• Commissioners approved a General Land Office Community Development Block Grant for work to improve infrastructure in Runge. A contract was awarded to AR Energy Services, which has an office in Sinton, for $98,148.53.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•