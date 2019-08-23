Commissioners want numbers before assigning work to contractor for road, bridge work

KARNES CITY – During the commissioners court meeting Tuesday Aug. 13, Road and Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler asked for direction regarding initiating construction of roadway improvements on County Road 400.
Gisleer indicated there were two options. The first and the one he favored was contracting the entire job to Tierra Services. The other option was doing the work in house with his Road and Bridge crew.
“We can do about 90 percent in house, but there are still some requirements to complete the job we are not capable of and would need to outsource anyway,” Gisler said.
He went on to explain doing the job in house also would require directing his staff off of other jobs in the county, thus slowing doing the progress on those jobs.
“The fastest way to get the improvements done and in its entirety would be to outsource, Gisler said.
“If we do it in house up to the point of all we can do, it maybe much more difficult to find a contractor at that time.”
Commissioner Sean O’Brien said, “I have faith in you as Road and Bridge engineer, but we need to see specific numbers on these type of situations. I want to do as much in-house as possible to save the county money.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke and Commissioner Shelby Dupnik agreed they also wanted to see specific numbers as to county cost versus outsourcing the work.
The commissioners court also tabled the idea to provide an emergency response services fund for Road and Bridge to address road maintenance.
Commissioners voted 3-1-1 to not provide such a fund, but desired to revisit the item for possible inclusion in the next fiscal budget.
Judge Hedtke was again wanting to see specific numbers (dollar amounts) for such a fund.
“We already respond to the requests for emergency repairs,” Gisler said.
Funds to work such specific jobs presently have to be brought before the court as a line item adjustment if not already accounted for within the budget for that particular year.